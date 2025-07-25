Elefante Mark B Purchases 3,350 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Elefante Mark B grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 101.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $477.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.01.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

