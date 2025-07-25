Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for about 2.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $623.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $506.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.16. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $633.72. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.67.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

