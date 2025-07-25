Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.8%

Broadcom stock opened at $288.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.76. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $291.20.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

