J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.6% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.92 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.78.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

