Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,185 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,180.76 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $501.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,236.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,069.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

