Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 274 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,275 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.64.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.