Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,080 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.80.

Linde Stock Up 0.3%

LIN opened at $471.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.62.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

