Nicholas Wealth LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicholas Wealth LLC. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 26,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 161,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

