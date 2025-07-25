Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $804.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $770.86 and its 200 day moving average is $800.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

