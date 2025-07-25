Longbow Finance SA Has $5.28 Million Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Longbow Finance SA trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,068,000 after acquiring an additional 123,967 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $260.56 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $181.81 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

