Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock's current price.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.56. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

