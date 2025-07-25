iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,668,000 after buying an additional 907,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

