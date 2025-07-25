Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,472,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,244,463,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,197,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,275 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PG opened at $158.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.24. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $151.90 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.24.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.