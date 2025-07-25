Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.08.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.