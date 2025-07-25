Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $42.33 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.24.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.82 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $151.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $372.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

