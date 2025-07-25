Nicholas Wealth LLC. Has $241,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Nicholas Wealth LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,810.0% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

TSM stock opened at $241.53 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $248.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.44 and its 200-day moving average is $194.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

