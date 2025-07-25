Denver PWM LLC Grows Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $267.66 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $272.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $283.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.