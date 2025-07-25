Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 393 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

