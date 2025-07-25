909 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $437.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $438.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

