Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,214 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.3% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $265,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:LLY opened at $804.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $770.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.14. The company has a market capitalization of $762.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.