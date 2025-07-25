Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 7.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $28,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.37.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $54,563,250. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $154.86 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $155.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day moving average is $108.24. The company has a market cap of $365.46 billion, a PE ratio of 673.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

