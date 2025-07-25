Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Prospect Financial Group LLC

Prospect Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.19.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $193.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

