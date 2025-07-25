33,265 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.
Medtronic Stock Performance
MDT opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $96.25.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Congress Is Dumping These 5 Stocks—Should You Follow?
- What is a support level?
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.