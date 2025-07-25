33,265 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

