Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $354.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.69. The company has a market cap of $653.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

