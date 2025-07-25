Phoenix Financial Ltd. Purchases 1,206,614 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8,378.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206,614 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.3% of Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $86,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,300 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Citigroup by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 649,807 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6%

Citigroup stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

