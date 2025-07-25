Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,542,000 after acquiring an additional 65,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after acquiring an additional 841,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,128,000 after acquiring an additional 812,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $482,081,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,210,000 after acquiring an additional 763,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $709.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 1.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $279.02 and a 1-year high of $830.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $764.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.27.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,384.40. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total value of $2,222,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,405,559.72. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.08.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

