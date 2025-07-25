Bank of America Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $310.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $260.56 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $181.81 and a one year high of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $242.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

