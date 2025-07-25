iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,969,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 311,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after buying an additional 233,601 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ANB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 47,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 924,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

