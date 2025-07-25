11,650 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,000. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.7% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 4.4%

ServiceNow stock opened at $998.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,001.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $953.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.62%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,107.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $6,015,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.