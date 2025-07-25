Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average of $120.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

