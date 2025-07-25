Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.220-22.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 22.332. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.6 billion-$44.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.7 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 5.460-5.510 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $475.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.43 and its 200 day moving average is $470.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

