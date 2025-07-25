Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 662 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 2.3%

SBUX stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.72 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 88.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.