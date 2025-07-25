Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $253.47 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,480 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $253,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $475.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $412.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

