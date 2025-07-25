USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 455 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 10.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $30,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Wealth LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 469,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,974 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.9% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $2,367,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.49. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $566.24.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

