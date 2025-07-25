McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $186.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

