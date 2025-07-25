AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after acquiring an additional 807,748 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,201.4% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 842,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after acquiring an additional 805,716 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 743,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after buying an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $312.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.87 and its 200-day moving average is $288.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $313.14. The company has a market cap of $514.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

