iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.56% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $98,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IYW opened at $179.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $180.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average of $155.98.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

