Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,433 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $367,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,360,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $186.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.58. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

