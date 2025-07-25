John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at $68,006,826.25. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,775. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $113.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71. The company has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.43 and a 12-month high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.