Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 590.4% during the first quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. ANB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 3,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 226,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $308.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.39. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.27.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

