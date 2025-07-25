Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Amgen by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.27.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $308.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.39. The company has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

