Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $270.50 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.03 and a 200 day moving average of $282.24.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.64.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

