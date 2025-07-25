Riposte Capital LLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Riposte Capital LLC grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for approximately 2.2% of Riposte Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $130.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.28. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.76.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

