7,359 Shares in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,824.96. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.