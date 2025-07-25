Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,168,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,637 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $79,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $30.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

