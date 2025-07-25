Longbow Finance SA Buys New Shares in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,000. Progressive comprises about 1.1% of Longbow Finance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR opened at $247.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $208.13 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.91.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,829.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,972 shares of company stock worth $11,764,581 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

