Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $193.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.