Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,838,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318,712 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 5.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.29% of Spotify Technology worth $5,961,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $725.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.52.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $680.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $700.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.88. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $300.57 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

