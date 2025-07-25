Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $582,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,877 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $181,762,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

NYSE KMB opened at $127.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

