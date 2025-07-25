Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Position Cut by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises 1.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $13,094,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

